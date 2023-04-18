One of the most important lessons I learned from law school was the difference between “substantive” and “procedural.”

The former drives the latter, which is why criminal law and criminal procedure, for example, are separate law courses and why rules and regulations derive from statutes and constitutional mandates.

To re-form, obviously, means to shape again. If a statute is deemed to be unconstitutional, then any procedures that interpret that statute, e.g. poll taxes and other forms of voter suppression, must also be unconstitutional.

The reforming of policing in the U.S. has a very long history that goes back at least to its inception in England. Its purpose has always been to protect and serve the interests of the wealthy via the suppression of anything that threatened those interests, e.g. slave rebellions and unions.

In the U.S., policing was used as a way to protect and serve the interests of enslavers, and that policing has never changed in substantive ways despite the misleading rhetoric of lawmakers. Rather, it remains systemic/institutionalized and the procedures that evolve from that system must always be harmful.

That is why re-forming policing has never and will never work as professed by those who benefit from it. Therefore, de-funding the police is necessary in order to stop those procedures that result in the incarceration and killing of so many people of color.

It wasn’t the unnamed “monster” in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein that posed the danger. Rather, it was the man who made the “monster.”

Deborah Kelly

La Crosse