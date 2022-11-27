Deborah Kelly: Stunning cruelty toward the homeless

Tis the season to be cruel — apparently. I am always awed by those who aver vociferously that “the homeless” are a problem because they are destructive, messy, mentally ill, lazy, selfish, carry weapons and, thus, deserve to be without shelter. And by extension, I surmise, deserve to not exist, period, e.g. deserve to perish via hypothermia.

Those who are without a home are actually not a monolithic group and many are invisible to the public eye for a variety of reasons: they do not want to lose custody of their children, they are escaping from a situation of domestic violence, etc. Knowing someone who is without a home does not mean you know all homeless people, anymore than knowing a person of color translates into you knowing how all people of color behave.

The epithets I have heard people hurl at those without homes are starkly reminiscent of the stereotyping of Jewish people, Black people, First Nations people and _______ (fill in the blank). I have heard ad nauseum how “homeless” folks are getting excessive handouts — every homeless person I know has a job and/or disability benefits — in the same conversations that the U.S. wars overseas are defended even as they are sucking up the largest portion of this country’s wealth.

I thought that during this time of the year in particular, Jesus is front and center for Christians: a particularly virulent form of hypocrisy considering that Jesus was technically someone with no permanent address, i.e. “homeless.”

Deborah Kelly

La Crosse