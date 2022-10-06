Deborah Lutjen: Join efforts to get out the vote

The mission of the League of Woman Voters (LWV) is to Empower Voters and Defend Democracy. We work to protect voting rights and ensure that all voters have equal opportunity to exercise the right to vote.

On Tuesday, October 11 at 11:30 am, the LWV of the La Crosse Area is sponsoring an online meeting to discuss efforts to get out the vote by young people, students, people with disabilities, and other community groups who face barriers when voting. The public is welcome to participate by registering at www.lwvlacrosse.org.

The LWV of the La Crosse Area has valuable nonpartisan voting partnerships throughout the community. Representatives from university student groups, disability voting rights advocates, and League members volunteering in the jail will offer insights into voting challenges and opportunities to ensure that eligible voters are registered, ready to vote, and have access to the ballot.

On Election Day, November 8, our vote is our voice. Join the League as we educate citizens about voting rights. The League of Women Voters website www.Vote411.org is a source of objective, non-partisan, and factual election information.

Join with the LWV La Crosse Area as we reach throughout the community to empower voters. Everyone has the right to make their voice heard through their vote.

Deborah Lutjen