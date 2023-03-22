You never need to walk into an election booth feeling unprepared or wondering, “Who are these people? Should I vote for them? I don’t know them.” It's easy to be prepared.

Vote411.org is a non-partisan source for information about state and local candidates and issues on the April 4 ballot. The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area has partnered with the LWV Wisconsin to provide candidate information for state and local elections through a system called “Vote411”. Visit VOTE411.org, click on “Find Your Ballot,” enter your address, and you will find the voter guide containing unedited responses from candidates on your ballot.

The April 4 election includes local government candidates for La Crosse County municipal, city, town, and school district races. Get to know the candidates for these important local government offices and learn about local referendum questions on your ballot. These offices have a major impact on your community and your daily life, such as how much you pay in property taxes, where housing is built and where your city or town sets its priorities.

The LWVLA is a non-partisan political organization with the mission to defend democracy and empower voters. Vote411 provides voters with non-partisan information. We especially thank the local candidates for responding to our questions and sharing their information with you, the voters.

Local elections matter. Your vote matters. Be prepared.

Deborah Lutjen

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area