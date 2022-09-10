Deborah Lutjen: Participate in LWV review of election and voting rules

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters has worked to educate voters, expand participation, and give all citizens a voice through their vote.

The LWV of the La Crosse Area is confident that our regional election officials conduct transparent, accurate, secure, and fair elections. However, recent administrative and court rulings, proposed legislation, and misinformation are leading to citizen confusion and mistrust about voting in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m., the League is hosting the first of its monthly 2022-2023 Lunch and Learn programs to review voting and Election Day basics with area election officials. Nikki Elsen, La Crosse City Clerk, and Fortune Weaver, Town of Shelby Clerk, will review and update current rules about voter registration, absentee voting, and Election Day procedures.

On November 8, our vote is our voice. Join the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area as we educate citizens about voting rights and voting in Wisconsin. Be an informed voter. The League of Women Voters online voter guide, Vote411.org, is a source of objective, non-partisan, and factual election information.

The public is welcome to participate in this review of election and voting rules by registering at lwvlacrosse.org. Together we can empower voters and defend democracy.

Deborah Lutjen

Sparta

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area