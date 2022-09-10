 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah Lutjen: Participate in LWV review of election and voting rules

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters has worked to educate voters, expand participation, and give all citizens a voice through their vote.

The LWV of the La Crosse Area is confident that our regional election officials conduct transparent, accurate, secure, and fair elections. However, recent administrative and court rulings, proposed legislation, and misinformation are leading to citizen confusion and mistrust about voting in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m., the League is hosting the first of its monthly 2022-2023 Lunch and Learn programs to review voting and Election Day basics with area election officials. Nikki Elsen, La Crosse City Clerk, and Fortune Weaver, Town of Shelby Clerk, will review and update current rules about voter registration, absentee voting, and Election Day procedures.

On November 8, our vote is our voice. Join the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area as we educate citizens about voting rights and voting in Wisconsin. Be an informed voter. The League of Women Voters online voter guide, Vote411.org, is a source of objective, non-partisan, and factual election information.

People are also reading…

The public is welcome to participate in this review of election and voting rules by registering at lwvlacrosse.org. Together we can empower voters and defend democracy.

Deborah Lutjen

Sparta

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be huge hypocrites. They are up in arms about President Joe Biden forgiving $20,000 in college debt for Pell Grant recipients. Most Pell Grant recipients are poor people who attempted to get a college degree to improve their lives but ended up with huge debts.

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Revelations that Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively urged state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to cast aside results of the 2020 presidential election and declare each state for Donald Trump make it imperative that Justice Thomas resign from the court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News