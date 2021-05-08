Deborah Weber: Compassion missing

I have a 63-year-old sister that lives in an Adult Family Home for developmentally disabled adults that is run by ORC Industries of LaCrosse. There are actually three homes connected with four residents in each.

Last Tuesday, I was notified that she has a 60-day notice to vacate the home as ORC is closing the three homes. Some of the residents were only given a 30-day notice. It is very hard to find housing for these individuals and now there are 12 looking for a new placement.

My sister and her three housemates are devastated and don’t know where they will go yet. What was ORC thinking closing these homes instead of trying to find an alternative for these people, and what will happen to them if they do not find a new placement in 30 or 60 days?

ORC says they will be flexible with the days given to vacate.......it took me six months to find this placement last year for my sister, not 60 days. Where is the care, compassion or empathy here?

This closing should have been anticipated months ago and ORC should have attempted to find a solution for these people but instead have created a huge problem. Please pray for a happy ending for these folks.

Deborah Weber

La Crosse

