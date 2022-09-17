Deborah Wyatt: Barnes will protect Social Security and Medicare

Sen. Ron Johnson has proposed removing the guarantee of Social Security and Medicare funding, which would put the basic income for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites at risk. It’s important to remember that Social Security and Medicare are not gifts. People have paid into these programs their whole lives, and Johnson wants to make the funding discretionary. This means the money could be changed from year to year.

The income that millions of Americans depend on would no longer be assured. People’s livelihoods would become part of the annual budget battles in Washington DC, where Social Security could be cut or even completely eliminated without warning.

Seniors have earned these benefits over a lifetime of hard work, and no one should have to worry about the possible devastation of losing them. Fortunately, Barnes understands how critical Social Security and Medicare are for many people in Wisconsin.

While Johnson focuses on tax breaks for the very rich, Barnes will be a senator who understands the needs of the average Wisconsinite. He puts the people of Wisconsin first, and Barnes will fight to ensure that no one loses access to these critical programs, now or in the future.

Vote for Mandela Barnes and other Democrats on November 8 to protect everyone who depends on Social Security and Medicare.

Deborah Wyatt

La Crosse