Deborah Wyatt: Reynolds will listen to constituents

Over the last several weeks, I’ve paid close attention to the La Crosse mayoral race, the candidates and the issues, and I’m pleased to support Mitch Reynolds for mayor. He has an important vision for the city that prioritizes helping our small businesses, families, and every individual citizen recover from the pandemic.

He believes in thoughtful and careful improvements to transportation and infrastructure. He also has plans to support our most vulnerable citizens, including creating opportunities for people to emerge from poverty and food insecurity and providing life-enhancing programs for seniors.

Reynolds has shown his willingness to engage in regular dialogues about issues that have a huge impact on all of us. Listening to everyone is an integral part of his campaign. He cares about hearing from all community members, including those people who aren’t able to make large campaign donations. Reynolds believes in unity, with a focus on moderating divisions and building partnerships that will bring our community together.

As we struggle to recover from the pandemic, Reynolds has the experience, foresight, and leadership skills that we need at this critical time in La Crosse. He has a clear plan to listen to constituents and work together to improve the quality of life for all of us, so please vote for Mitch Reynolds on April 6.