Deborah Wyatt: Support candidates who will expand access to viding

Since the earliest days of U.S. history, people in dominant groups have always worked to keep the right to vote away from the less powerful. Unfortunately, in recent years Americans continue to face new and challenging obstacles to voting. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, in 2022, legislators in at least 27 states have introduced or carried over 250 bills focused on restricting voter access. The majority of this legislation would have a much greater impact on voters of color, and many of the bills would make it easier to manipulate election results for partisan reasons.

Politicians sometimes claim that barriers to voting are necessary to prevent fraud, but according to USA Today, the top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

In the 2022 midterms, it is critical to choose a Congress and a governor who will seek to expand, not restrict, access to voting and work to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast their ballots without undue barriers. Democrats will continue their work to protect people’s constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote.

Deborah Wyatt

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0