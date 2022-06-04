 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah Wyatt: Support candidates who will expand access to voting

From the From our readers: This week's letters to the editor series

Since the earliest days of U.S. history, people in dominant groups have always worked to keep the right to vote away from the less powerful. Unfortunately, in recent years Americans continue to face new and challenging obstacles to voting. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, in 2022, legislators in at least 27 states have introduced or carried over 250 bills focused on restricting voter access. The majority of this legislation would have a much greater impact on voters of color, and many of the bills would make it easier to manipulate election results for partisan reasons.

Politicians sometimes claim that barriers to voting are necessary to prevent fraud, but according to USA Today, the top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

In the 2022 midterms, it is critical to choose a Congress and a governor who will seek to expand, not restrict, access to voting and work to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast their ballots without undue barriers. Democrats will continue their work to protect people’s constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote.

People are also reading…

Deborah Wyatt

La Crosse 

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

When the Catholic bishop of Madison, Donald Hying, recently approved of the withholding of Holy Communion from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., he affirmed how much the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is in the pocket of the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News