Deborah Wyatt: Use your votes to protect democracy

We are living in perilous times. The Supreme Court of the United States has turned back 50 years of civil rights by overturning Roe and is now looking to the future to eliminate other rights -- contraception, marriage equality, and privacy for consenting adults. The Supreme Court also shredded the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate greenhouse gasses and curtailed states’ ability to pass common-sense gun laws.

But there are things we can do to protect democracy and our civil rights. Mandela Barnes can defeat Ron Johnson and join other states to expand the Democratic Senate majority, so the rights and freedoms that the partisan U.S. Supreme Court has taken away can be restored and written into law. Wisconsinites can elect a Supreme Court justice who reflects the will of the citizens in 2023, so we could have a court that is dedicated to the rule of law rather than to political agendas. And re-electing Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Kaul in November will ensure that our state government remains on the side of the people of Wisconsin, and not with radical extremists who continue to chip away at our rights, our freedoms, and our very democracy.