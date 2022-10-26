Deborah Wyatt: Vote Barnes to protect seniors

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will help millions of seniors to pay less for their prescription drugs. The law permits Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and caps annual drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000.

The bill also caps insulin for Medicare patients at $35 per month. (A 2018 Rand Corporation study found that insulin is 10 times more expensive in the U.S. than in other wealthy countries.)

Not one single Republican voted for this law that would protect seniors and lower the cost of prescription drugs, including Ron Johnson, who has received $66,000 from big pharma companies since 2021.

Now, Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to eliminate the drug pricing reforms that will help millions of seniors better afford their life-sustaining medications, once again putting special interests ahead of working families. The Republicans’ bill is gift to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of everyone else. Their radical vision for the country is out of touch with seniors and working people across the country.

Mandela Barnes understands the struggles of working people because they are his struggles too. He will stand up to big pharmaceutical companies and fight for seniors to get a fair shake and be able to afford life-saving medications. He will put middle class families first and stand up to the lobbyists and big corporations that have all the power in Washington.

Vote for Mandela Barnes on November 8.

Deborah Wyatt