It has recently come to my attention that the Salvation Army will no longer allow non-residents of their shelter to eat there on weekends.
Meals to non-residents are available only on Monday through Fridays.
It's hard to imagine the families, children and individuals who need help having no place to turn to on weekends for meals.
I am not sure what happened that made the Salvation Army change this policy, but know that many people in our area rely on that service.
Many of these people are disabled, elderly, lost there jobs, can't work or families just scraping to get by. We need to find a solution to help these people.
I hope that the Salvation Army will reconsider or find a way to correct this problem.
Dee Batcher, La Crosse