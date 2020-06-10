Dennis Dobeck: Honor those who serve

Isn't it something how we cannot gather to honor people on D-day or in church, but it is OK to riot.

I find it amazing that someone can blame the police if anyone gets sick. Did the police make those people go out to riot? No. Now some sports people think it is wrong to stand for the National Anthem.

People have died for this country and our flag -- people of all races from every country in the world. To not stand for them and for the ultimate sacrifice they made is wrong. Please try to love one another and look out for each other. There is always hope.

Dennis Dobeck, La Crosse

 

