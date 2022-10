I have met Brad Pfaff on several occasions. I like that he has a farm-agriculture background. He is very likable and easy to communicate with.

His opponent, Derrick Van Orden, was at the Jan. 6 domestic terrorism capital and he was fined $300 for having a loaded pistol at and airport. He is on probation until December 27. Van Orden doesn't want a debate with Pfaff. We all wonder why?