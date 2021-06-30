Dennis Gjerseth: Remember our history when your celebrate the Fourth

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, by the Founding Fathers. It stated we were no longer going to be under the control of King George and England. It spelled out all of the wrongs the king had imposed on us. It told what we were going to stand for. Finally, all the representatives of the 13 colonies had to sign the document.

The colonial representatives were standing up for profoundly serious issues. Their signature meant that if our Colonial Army and George Washington failed, they could all hang for treason. No other colony of the United Kingdom had ever dared to break away before. So they knew they could be in deep trouble, but they signed anyway.

The professional English soldiers were invading our land and our citizen soldiers were fighting gallantly against them. It was a long hard-fought war. When they were signing, winning was not achieved. Of course, we know the outcome of the American Revolution, the 13 colonies became the United States, and a government was formed around the Constitution of the United States.

In a few days we will celebrate the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolution, and the forming of our government with our own Fourth of July celebration with family, food, parades and fireworks. Happy Fourth of July. Celebrate with joy.