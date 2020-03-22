Dennis Ross: Padesky listens works to solve problems

When you talk with Gary Padesky, that’s what you do. In a conversation, you listen and talk. You gain insight into what others think and why they feel that way.
Gary and I don’t always agree, but what struck me most was his willingness to listen to my side. He wanted to know my thoughts. He was interested. He heard me.
Gary is a no-nonsense problem solver. He has the unique ability to work with all. He enjoys people and working toward building community.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary understands how the city, county and state are linked together. City concerns should be county concerns. Solutions to those problems will benefit us all.
District 7 needs Padesky.
Dennis Ross, La Crosse