Dennis Strangstalien: Make bathrooms more accessible

I am handicapped and need help with a big problem.

The problem is many public bathroom doors are extremely difficult to open because of their very strong hydraulic closers.

These expensive hydraulic door closers are almost impossible to open for someone with disabilities. They could be easily replaced with inexpensive spring hinges.

For new construction, it would be much cheaper to use spring hinges. The Americans with Disabilities Association specifies public bathroom doors should have no more than 5-pound closures. This evidently is not enforced.

Imagine yourself with a walker or wheelchair trying to get through one of these doors. It would be greatly appreciated by many with disabilities.

Dennis Strangstalien, Whitehall

