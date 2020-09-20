Dennis Wood: Trump is a patriot who will save us

Why is Donald Trump president of the United States?
Did he need the income? Obviously he does not. Actually it has cost him many millions of dollars and he donates his salary, among other things, to the U.S. park system.
Totally unlike such politicians as Biden, Obama, the Clintons, Sanders and our own Ron Kind. The list is long. Long-time politicians have become wealthy while in office.
It was Harry Truman who said it is not possible to become rich while serving in office without corruption. Wouldn't it be interesting to know where all that money came from?
Did Trump need the fame? Again, he obviously did not. He was already a household name.
Did he really need to take on a job that has him working long hours practically every day.
Did he need a large number of staff to serve every need at our expense? No, he greatly reduced staff, saving us millions. Unlike Obama, no dog groomers or personal trainers.
The real reason Trump is president and why we should hope he will continue for four more years is that he is a patriot who loves our country so much that he will tolerate a daily barrage of lies, insults, innuendo. He will do anything possible for the country he loves and for all the citizens therein.
He saved us from Clinton and we must have him save us from Joe Biden, who is incapable of running a one-car parade.
We are on the brink and Trump can pull us back.
Dennis Wood, Bangor
