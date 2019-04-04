Whenever we think the global-warming crowd has reached a peak of goofiness, they manage to outdo themselves once again.
Their current plan to take us back to the dark ages really does show how foolish they are. Does anyone know how these supposed experts were given the power to determine that today's climate is the one most perfect in all of world history?
It is idiotic to assume humans can have any significant effect on climate.
Natural events, volcanic eruptions, forest fires, fumerols, seeps, decay all produce so much of what we call pollution that man's puny efforts are practically meaningless.
A bit of history; Some 800 to 1,000 years ago, vikings set sail in their little wooden boats and headed West. They stopped at Greenland to visit the farms there, then continued to the northeast coast of North America, which they called Vinland due to the profusion of grapes there.
They continued into the Arctic and then down into what is now Minnesota.
Might it have been warmer then? Could they have been burning too much whale oil? Now fast forward to 1922 when there was much concern due to glaciers and ice cap disappearing. Seals were having a hard time, huge areas were turning from ice to rock and seas were rising. Fisheries were changing.
Less than 100 years ago, and yet the world has survived.
There is nothing man can do to control climate.
Dennis Wood, Bangor