Depp toon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kwik Trip, Festival Foods deal lacking
Schools struggle while board fiddles
Don’t blame Biden for our divisions
For God's sake, ban assault weapons.
Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.
I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.
We focus so much on our disagreements in American society today. Frankly, it’s un-American.
More death, more pain
We can count on more guns and more spineless politicians
Ban on mink farming should gain support