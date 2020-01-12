Derrick Van Orden: Ron Kind and the politics of appeasement

With his remarkably tone-deaf statement criticizing President Donald Trump for killing one of the world’s most notorious terrorists, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has once again put the politics of appeasement above the lives of American servicemen and women.

Admitting that Iranian General Qasam Soleimeni is responsible for the deaths and maiming of many of my sisters and brothers in arms, Kind notes that the killing of this enemy of the free world has “escalated an already tense situation with Iran,” and that President Trump removed this bad actor from the battlefield without “knowing how Iran will retaliate.”

The combination of these statements is proof that Kind is willing to attack the commander-in-chief by hiding behind his politically driven interpretation of both Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Act.

These statements also highlight the fact that Kind fundamentally does not understand war fighting. If he did, he would know that it is impossible to predict an enemy’s reaction and that if you have the ability to remove a key enemy from the fight, you do it.

By his conduct and posturing it appears that he would rather allow Iran to continue killing Americans rather than face the evil they present out of fear of retaliation. Neville Chamberlain would be proud.