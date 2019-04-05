As we prepare to vote on the La Crescent-Hokah District 300 referendum, there are several items to consider.
For more than 50 years. the current Elementary School has served its purpose. Granted there are additions that may be only 25 years old. However, how many of us have a 25-year-old car?
Do we maintain for the past or do we build for the future?
I have been in several schools recently and none are as old as the Elementary. There are larger, more airy concepts that are more appealing to young people.
This is the time to build, as prices keep going up. What would it cost ﬁve or seven years from now?
The High School changes are needed for security and providing some technical training for the trades. Not everyone is college material, but if they had some taste of the trades, they may know where their future will take them. My grandson was grateful for that opportunity at another school.
We need to provide youth proper training. Good communities have good schools and our young people deserve good schools.
The fewer students we have in our schools, the less income received from the state.
As owner of multiple properties, I understand the tax impact. However, I am willing to make that sacriﬁce for our community.
If a new person to the area sees that the school may he inadequate to them, they may not want to stay in our community.
Thus, fewer homes being sold. This could he a negative factor on our land values. Lower land values affect all of us. The rate of value increase would slow and we would not realize the beneﬁt at time of sale.
Dewey and Kathy Severson, La Crescent, Minn.