Diana Doescher: Scratches will remain on eyeglass lenses

I'm just writing as your local, friendly, and licensed, optician to let you know that we cannot actually buff out scratches from eyeglass lenses. Back in the day, when lenses were exclusively made of glass, this might have been a thing. However, most lenses are made of plastic, in some way, and if we were to buff out scratches, it would actually change the RX.
So, I apologize to anyone who read the Harvard Health article from March 2 where they stated we can.
However, and I stress this even more, I guarantee all opticians in the Driftless area would highly recommend an antireflective coating, for a multitude of reasons.
Thank you so much!
Diana Doescher
Holmen