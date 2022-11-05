Diane Brose: Feeling intimidated by campaign visitors

To our Republican headquarters:

Please remove our address from your contact list. Twice you’ve approached our home. First, a male walked through my front yard to the back where I was working, asking if I would be voting for Derrick Van Orden. I said no, and he looked me in the eye and said that he needed to verify that this was my name and address. I was uncomfortable, but moved on.

Then on Halloween (during Trick-or-Treating hours), my doorbell was rung by a representative of Americans for Prosperity, asking if he could count on my vote. I said I’d already voted, and began to shut the door, but he didn’t leave. He stepped forward, looked at me, and said he needed to verify that this was my name and address. I closed the door. This time, I know I felt intimidated.

Our daughter is an officer in the U.S. military, stationed on another continent, and married to a fighter pilot. Both have deployed to dangerous locations. We know many military persons (active and retired), that are respectful, upstanding, brave citizens. Derrick Van Orden is not. Subjecting two female recruits to the view of another man’s painfully engorged genitals (breach of confidentiality!) shows his character. I visualize our daughter in that position, and it evokes my “mama-bear” response.

Ironically, the party that calls itself “the party of law and order” has made me feel unsafe in my own home.

Don’t approach my home again. Apparently, you know where I live.

Diane Brose

Holmen