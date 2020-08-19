Diane Cleary: Everybody needs timely mail delivery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your help is needed to stop President Donald Trump’s and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s sabotaging of the USPS.

This is not a partisan issue based solely on mail-in voting. However, impeding the delivery and return of ballots affects Republican, Democrat and Independent voters having their votes counted.

Veterans, seniors, disabled and homebound adults and children rely on timely mail delivery of life-saving medications. Due to the lack of internet access, many people are dependent on income and payroll checks delivered by the USPS.

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing too much stress in untold lives already. We shouldn’t need to worry about our mail delivery also.

Please ask your representatives in Congress to help, or buy and use stamps to support our local USPS offices.

Diane Cleary, Onalaska

