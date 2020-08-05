Diane Rieber: Don't believe TV ads about emergency calls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing regarding the 911 ads put out by the Trump campaign.

I had my 7-year-old granddaughter tell me that she can't call 911 anymore.

When asked why, she told me she saw on TV that they won't come. I said that was not true. "But it said so on TV," she said.

I told her, "You can always, always call them and they will come. Some bad people put that on TV to scare people, but don't ever be afraid to call 911. They will always answer you."

Please talk to your children. They pick up much more than you realize. I hope no children will think this is true and not call in an emergency.

I don't think the people who put out these ads think about the possible repercussions of these scare tactics. It reaches more than just the voting population.

Have they told their kids or grandkids this is not true? I wish that it's so, but I'm sure it's not.

Diane Rieber, La Crosse

