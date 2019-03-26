I ask for your support for Dan Stevens and Boondi Iyer for 2nd District and 3rd District Alderperson, respectively, for the Onalaska Common Council.
I know both Dan and Boondi.
Dan Stevens was one of my opponents in 2018. In the past year, he has served on the city of Onalaska’s parks and recreation board and has attended a number of monthly council meetings.
Dan has an MBA in finance and owns a successful business in Onalaska. He volunteers on a number of committees throughout the area and is invested in the community. I believe his financial background would contribute to make our current common council even stronger.
I first met Boondi Iyer when I was recruiting volunteers for the then-new Onalaska Schools’ Food Pantry in 2002. Boondi was a steadfast volunteer for more than a decade and even with both of her children now graduated, she continues her volunteer efforts throughout the Onalaska School District.
She is civic-minded and also a business owner and has a law degree from Mumbai University and has been an Onalaskan for 16 years. She also has been attending a number of city meetings since declaring candidacy.
I consider both Dan Stevens and Boondi Iyer to be highly principled, stellar individuals who would contribute greatly to the Onalaska Common Council as alderpersons. I ask you to join me in supporting both Dan Stevens and Boondi Iyer April 2.
Diane Wulf, Onalaska