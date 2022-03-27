Diane Wulf: Return Sharon Hampson to County Board

I have known Sharon for over two decades. There are few supervisors who have been willing to take on the committee workload that Sharon committed herself to while serving 18 years (2002-2020) on the board. She is hardworking and very knowledgeable about all areas of county government. She earned the respect of her peers as they previously voted her to serve as the board’s first vice chair.

Sharon is a no-nonsense woman who believes in telling it like it is. She is fearless, outspoken, and passionate about the many county issues she has been involved with. She will listen, but she isn't afraid to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. Honesty like that doesn’t come along every day. Some day you may need Sharon to represent you or someone you know, and you will be glad she is there to stand up for you.