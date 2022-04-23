Diane Wulf: Thanks to Onalaska 2nd District voters

Thank you to the voters of Onalaska’s 2nd Aldermanic District for voting on Election Day on Tuesday, April 5.

Also, thank you to family members and friends for their support the past few months while campaigning. I couldn’t have done it without your words of encouragement.

After several weeks of knocking on doors, I am so appreciative of the confidence and trust you have placed in me with your vote. I look forward to continuing to represent you again for another two-year term.

Diane Wulf

2nd District Alderwoman

City of Onalaska

