Dianne Seyler: District should keep French program that connects with Sister cities

La Crosse currently has eight sister cities. One purpose of our sister cities is to promote communication, cultural understanding and personal connections between residents of La Crosse and residents of our sister cities around the globe.

According to recent statistics, there are 321 million French speakers in the world, of which 255 million speak it every day. This includes three of La Crosse’s Sister cities. In Epinal, France, La Crosse’s first sister city, French of course is the official language spoken. In Kumbo, Cameroon, French, an official language of the country, is used daily. And in Junglinster, Luxembourg, because of its geographical location, French and German are official languages along with Luxembourgish.

But it seems, the School District of La Crosse, by choosing to eliminate French from the district curriculum, has decided it doesn’t value or see the need to support these French global connections. What does this action say to those sister cities?

Since 1986, many La Crosse students have enjoyed the benefits of the relationship with Epinal. In order to be able to continue to grow this connection, I encourage the district to reconsider eliminating the French program in the La Crosse schools.

Dianne Seyler

La Crescent

