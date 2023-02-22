Did you know that…

French is one of the top 5 languages spoken in the world?

Over 300 million people in countries across all inhabited continents speak French and this number is expected to increase. An ever-increasing majority of these French speakers are under 30 years old. In Africa the number of French speakers is growing the most. 59% of individuals who speak French daily live in Africa. French is the second most taught foreign language in the world after English.

French is the working language of many international organizations?

The United Nations, NATO, European Union, The Olympic Committee, UNESCO, World Trade Organization, Red Cross to name a few. French is also used in business communication around the world.

French is an official language in three of La Crosse’s Sister Cities? French is an official language in Luxembourg and Cameroon. La Crosse has had a student exchange with Epinal, France since 1986. There have also been exchanges of city officials, soccer teams, musical groups, golfers and quilters.

The La Crosse school district plans to eliminate French at the end of this year?

Given the importance of French in the world and the close ties that have been formed with three French-speaking cities, it is shocking that the entire French program will be eliminated. We have learned during the pandemic that virtual learning cannot replace what happens in the classroom. Please join in urging the administration and the school board to reconsider this decision.

Dianne Seyler

La Crescent, MN