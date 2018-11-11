Today we honor our veterans.
We should know that the memories of the soldiers who served and gave their lives in World War I and World War II overseas will also be honored.
In Vosges Matin, the daily newspaper of our French Sister City of Epinal, we read of a prime example.
In the American cemetery there, more than 5,000 WW II soldiers are buried.
From a practice he had seen in England, a young English teacher in Epinal and volunteer at the cemetery had the idea to make and install felt poppies on the graves of the soldiers interred there.
Those in charge of the cemetery immediately adopted the idea. Very quickly many hands of all ages began cutting out and assembling the flowers: elementary and high school students, quilters, volunteer family connections and scouts in England, and also aided by people in Croatia.
Citizens of Epinal also enthusiastically responded to the request for help.
This weekend, 4,000 poppies will be “flowering” among the white tombstones of Quéquement cemetery.
As it is also the centennial of WW I, nearly 2,000 of these red flowers will be “planted” at the entrance to the cemetery. It is good to know that the memory of their sacrifices is still alive.
Dianne Seyler, La Crescent