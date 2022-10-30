Dillon Mader: Re-elect Doyle to Assembly

Steve Doyle has earned my vote for State Assembly. Over the last several months, I have had the opportunity to serve alongside him on the La Crosse County Board. Meeting after meeting, he has acted like the experienced leader that he is: he has asked insightful and precise questions; he has sought expert guidance when needed; and he has spent much more time listening than he has spent speaking. A careful decision-maker, he weighs options and works to find the best solutions.

I know Steve has been doing that for years in and beyond county government because, when he offers to speak on an issue, his colleagues pause to listen closely. Not only that, when I mention his name or his work, he is one of the few politicians who garners respect from people with different values and political affiliations. That has proven true even while so many of us become increasingly dismayed by the stalemates and grandstanding that predominate state and national stages.

Steve is different. With clear priorities and a long track record, he will continue to press for viable, lasting solutions to challenges in our community and State. Steve Doyle has earned my vote on Nov. 8.

Dillon Mader

La Crosse