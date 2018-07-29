I can’t believe the groups of protesters in our country who are so against President Trump separating children from illegal immigrants crossing our southern borders.
It is a sad situation to separate children from their parents, but President Trump is not the first president to implement this procedure.
Presidents Clinton, Obama and others did exactly the same thing. So it’s OK for Democratic presidents to implement these procedures but not President Trump. Could it be because he is a Republican president?
We can hardly take care of the people in our own country. How are we going to take care of hundreds of immigrants crossing our southern borders? By taxpayers, maybe?
What is the saying “a nation divided will fail.” That’s how our country and Congress are now – definitely divided.
The pledge to the flag says “one nation under God.” That’s how our forefathers founded our country. Put God back in our country, not Satan, before it’s too late. Wake up and smell the roses.
Dolly Wolfe, La Crosse