Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August, and the Republican dominated Legislature threatened in September to impeach her, before she’s heard one case.

Wisconsin liberals have borne up under a conservative-dominated State Supreme Court for years; now the minute that liberals gain a majority, Republicans want to impeach. This is a base, cynical and desperate attack.

The only grounds I’ve heard against her is that her campaign accepted large donations from the Democratic Party, and hasn’t recused herself from upcoming redistricting cases, not even brought by the Democratic Party. While it’s true she did receive donations from the Democratic Party, in 2017 the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that they don’t have to recuse themselves from cases involving donors, either individuals or parties. So it’s all moot anyway. Are we supposed to have memories that short?

If she is impeached and removed, besides being an illegitimate action, it will be a slap in the face to the majority who voted for her, and a blow against women’s rights, fair legislative maps, sane gun control, and more.

Contact your state legislator (look up online the Wisconsin Assembly person for your city or town, and then look up the Wisconsin State Assembly for that person’s contact information). Say how unjustifiable and undemocratic this move to impeach is, ask how he or she intends to vote on it, and urge a vote against it.

This impeachment is what corruption looks like.

Don Foy

La Farge