In the April 4 election between Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, Kelly is the conservative, Protasiewicz is the liberal. The court has three liberal justices, and four conservative justices, with one about to retire, so this election matters.

Kelly calls Protasiewicz an extreme partisan because she claimed the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade’s legalization of abortion, was a bad decision. Kelly says Protasiewicz is being ideological rather than upholding the Constitution, but Roe vs. Wade had been the Constitutionally-based law of the land for 50 years, until it was overturned by a conservative-leaning court. So who’s partisan?

Since 2020, Kelly has received nearly $120,000 in personal income from the Wisconsin Republican Party and the National Republican Committee. Protasiewicz has received no similar payments from any Democratic organization. So again, who’s partisan?

In 2017, Kelly voted against reforming lax recusal laws. Suppose Kelly faces a case involving the state Republican Party? Would he be unbiased?

If Dan Kelly is elected and the conservative majority is maintained, history shows what we’re in for: Women’s reproductive rights extinguished by law, voting rights narrowed and extreme gerrymandering upheld, workers’ rights in the workplace restricted, Wisconsin’s waters and beautiful environment further polluted and diminished for the enrichment of private companies, and medical care left to the tender mercies of insurance companies, if you’re lucky enough to afford insurance. No surprises in any of this.

Vote for Janet Protasiewicz on April 4.

Don Foy

La Farge