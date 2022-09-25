Don Foy: Defend democracy when you vote

Some Republican voters may think Democrats’ saying that our democracy is in danger is just electioneering hysteria. It’s not. Here’s some examples why:

First of all, Donald Trump himself not only continues to claim he actually won in 2020, though he can produce no evidence of that for scores of court cases, recounts, and (Republican) election officials, he also actually pressured officials in Michigan and Georgia, not to mention his own Vice President, to somehow overthrow election results.

That set the template for many Republicans. The Washington Post surveyed 19 Democrat and 19 Republican candidates for state offices across the country and asked them if they would abide by their election results. All the Democrats said they would, but 11 of the Republicans refused to commit to that basic bedrock rule of democracy. In fact, Arizona’s Kari Lake (gubernatorial candidate), and Mark Finchem (Secretary of state candidate) said that if they lose they won’t accept the results.

Here in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson tried to deliver a slate of fake electors to Mike Pence in an attempt to undermine the 2020 election. What a role model! Also, the Republican-dominated state Legislature refuses to confirm a number of Democrat Tony Evers' appointments, so several Walker appointed officials are refusing to leave their positions, though their terms of office have expired.

Even though Evers won, the will of the majority who voted for him is thwarted. This is all absurd and corrupt. Our democracy is threatened. Defend democracy, vote Democrat!

Don Foy, La Farge