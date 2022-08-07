Don Foy: Don't vote for election deniers

By this time we should know one thing: Candidates who are using “election integrity” as an issue in their campaigns are either deluded or lying. Don’t vote for them!

Since November 2020 there have been numerous Republican-led recounts (three in Georgia alone), audits and court cases across the nation that aimed to find widespread fraud and a Trump victory. No widespread fraud has been found. In fact, recounts confirmed Biden’s victory. The fraud idea has been 100% debunked by the facts. It only lives on in the hallucinogenic fantasies of Trump world and all the candidates who have jumped on the Trump train to enhance their political clout.

Sure, there are instances of voting fraud. A guy here, a couple of guys or women there, maybe some screw-up somewhere, but all statistically irrelevant to the overall outcome of a national election. Not only no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but disproven evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Does this matter? For the most part, people who still push this fantasy are doing it because they want to overturn a legitimate election that they don’t like the outcome of. That behavior is the end of democracy, folks. It’s the Third World behavior that keeps societies embroiled in chronic civil wars. We used to have the discipline to play by the rules, suck it up if we lost, and be a model for the rest of the world. Now, thanks to Trump and his followers, we’re dissolving into self-indulgent idiocy.

Don Foy

La Farge