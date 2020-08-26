Don Foy: GOP partisanship is turning ugly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been seeing online surveys with titles like “Official Democrat Corruption Accountability Survey.”

Sure, the Democrats have warts, but the Republican Party calling the Democrats corrupt is like Godzilla calling E.T. a big ugly monster.

Remember the Iraq War: No Weapons of Mass Destruction, but nice for Halliburton, Vice President Dick Cheney’s company, who got a $7 billion contract for which no one else was allowed to bid.

In 2010, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court ruled in the Citizens United case, corporations are allowed the same legal status as people, so now huge corporate donations basically make bribery legal.

Since then, conservative judges and Republican legislators have institutionalized corruption. Here in Wisconsin, after the John Doe investigation was halted by the conservative state Supreme Court, donations that big-money organizations could make to political candidates increased enormously, so today you have to pay to play.