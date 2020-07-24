Don Foy: Gun-preservation bill is a ploy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion, but laws forbid human sacrifice and polygamy.

The same amendment guarantees freedom of assembly, but laws prescribe when and where and how.

We have freedom of speech, but laws protect us from libel and slander. These limitations are common-sensical and for the common good.

Why shouldn’t similar boundaries apply to the Second Amendment, especially considering guns’ potential (and use) as lethal instruments?

The Vernon County Board intends (no date set yet) to vote on a resolution making Vernon County a “Second Amendment Preservation County.” This basically means the county would be unwilling to enforce any limitations, including universal background checks, whatsoever on guns, period.

Yet statewide and nationally, this Republican leadership which is so unctuous about “protecting our Second Amendment rights” continues to put limits on democracy’s most basic right: the right to vote.

Instead, let’s propose resolutions to make Wisconsin a “Voting Rights Preservation State.”