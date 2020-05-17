Don Foy: Justices were safe at home issuing ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does anyone really need to point out the irony (to put it kindly) of the Wisconsin Supreme Court electronically hearing arguments and issuing a ruling to kill Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order?

The justices who voted to overturn the order -- Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, Kelly and Ziegler -- stayed at home, or at least someplace safe, to do their work.

In essence they said, “We’re going to be careful about this pandemic, but we don’t care if you guys are at risk. It’s “Tyranny” – Justice Rebecca Bradley’s word - if the state tries to keep you safe.” Twisted right-wing thinking.

The Republican Legislature in April sued the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and its head, Andrea Palm, claiming that Palm and the Department overreached by issuing the order. However, the law that empowers the Department says it “may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics.” Overreach?

Justices Anne Walsh Bradley and Dallet were joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in dissent.