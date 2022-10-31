Don Foy: Steer clear of Republicans and make America great again

America once had an extensive middle class; unions helped make that happen. America once had more than enough teachers, because they had respect and bargaining power, which led to good conditions and good pay.

America was once expanding the franchise, allowing more people to vote and have a say in determining their futures. America once had expanding environmental protections, which cleaned up Pittsburgh’s foul air, for example, and revived Lake Erie from being a “dead lake” to being “The Walleye Capital of the World”; there were many such success stories.

American women once had control of their own bodies. America once had a high and rising life expectancy, now it’s fallen to among the worst of industrialized nations, yet we pay the most for our healthcare. American public universities were once affordable and accessible, due to responsible government commitments. In fact, many public universities were originally free, as they are today in a number of other countries.

Americans were once free of the fear of being massacred in their school or workplace. And America was once the world’s model for peaceful transfers of power after election results.

If you want to make America great again, don’t vote Republican.

Don Foy

La Farge