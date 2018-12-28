By demanding money so that “his” border wall be built, President Donald Trump is portraying himself as courageously delivering on a campaign promise.
Actually he’s pulling a bait-and-switch deception.
Back in campaign land, the wall was going to be made possible because Mexico was going to pay for it. That’s all gone now. You don’t hear Republican leadership asking about that these days. Now, it’s “The Democrats are not letting us have the wall”.
Imagine a Democrat who’s elected to the presidency, not just on the promise of health insurance for all, but on the promise that doctors would pay for it. Then, of course, the doctors couldn’t and wouldn’t pay for it, so the Democrats refuse a budget until it includes the money they need for their plan, and then they blame the Republicans for shutting down the government.
There’s no doubt that we must reform our immigration law, streamline the path to citizenship and have secure borders, but a wall will be expensive (massive cost overruns), ineffective and frankly un-American, considering that we’re a nation of immigrants.
We’ve gone from “Mexico will finance it”, to demanding taxpayers pay for it, and from being proud to shutdown the government and then back to being proud to shut it down again.
Somehow, Trump supporters see this zig-zag path as a straight line. You can’t make up this stuff.
Don Foy
La Farge