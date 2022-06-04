Don Foy: Using the Second Amendment as a threat

Some say any gun regulations are a slippery slope toward confiscating all guns. Does that mean that because we have traffic regulations the government is plotting to take away our cars?

Evidently far-right Republican politicians and their supporters don’t consider human sacrifice too much of a price to pay for their absolutist Second Amendment views. After all, Barry Goldwater said “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice,” so a shot-up school is OK, embarrassing, but acceptable. If they can just sweat out this news cycle, throw out a few “thoughts and prayers,” they’ll soon be back on track, pushing their expanded gun agenda.

Why? If they don’t stick to their guns, so to speak, they fear the Government will take away their AK 47s etc., then they wouldn’t be able to rebel if they have an election turn out the way they don’t like. That’s the key. This isn’t about the Constitution, if it were, those who are willing to defend the Second Amendment to the death (somebody else’s) would show the same enthusiasm for other amendments. Like the 14th, which says if you’ve taken part in a rebellion, you can’t hold public office, and if you’re born in the U.S. you’re an American citizen.

No, the right relishes using the Second Amendment as a threat, a “Trump” card, to intimidate, and gain power. January 6, 2021, was a preview. A few dead kids are easily stepped over in the far-right’s quest to overturn our democracy.

Don Foy

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0