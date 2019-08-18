Concerned about cell towers (for wireless internet)?
Depending on authorities and zoning laws of town or village to protect you?
Sorry, you can thank ex-Gov. Scott Walker and the (largely current) Republican Legislature for killing any such protections.
Much of the power of local governments was stripped under the Walker administration. It limited everything from whether counties can share heavy equipment, to even banning local governments from using their own workers on projects that cost more than $100,000.
And, of course, they passed a law curbing local control over the siting of cell phone towers. Why? Because their boss isn’t us citizens; it’s major corporations and their lobbies, such as Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
Such groups spend millions in campaign donations – legalized bribery -- to keep their “agents” in office. So that’s what you’re up against: a government bias for Big Business. (The same applies on the federal level).
Does smaller government help you? No, it helps those who want to pick your pockets. The Democrats have plenty of warts, but they don’t have a concerted agenda to undermine democracy.
The only remedy is to pay attention and vote these Republican fixers out of office.
Don Foy, La Farge