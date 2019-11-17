The Second Amendment, adopted at the Constitutional Convention in 1791, reads: " A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
It was passed because many people at the time believed the government used soldiers to oppress people, and the federal government should only be allowed to raise armies when facing foreign adversaries.
For all other purposes, government should turn to ordinary citizens using their own weapons (militias).
The other side of that argument, mostly by the NRA founded in 1871, argued against gun-control measures at all levels of government.
Gun-control advocates argued that limits need to be placed upon who can own firearms and where they can be carried and what type of guns can be purchased.
It was Columbia v. Heller (1992) that the U.S.Supreme Court (Justice Antonin Scalia) opined that the Second Amendment protects the right of individual private gun ownership for self-defense purposes.
This raises the question of where in the Second Amendment are the words to support Justice Scalia's interpretation of the purpose of the Second Amendment. The answer is that the words in the U.S. Constitution mean what the Supreme Court says they mean.
Don Harman, La Crosse