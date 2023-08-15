I read that Vernon County wants the public to know that "August is Child Support Awareness Month." The Department of Human Services emphasizes the the importance of providing children with the support they need to be successful. And they also recognize the role of the Wisconsin Child Support Program and its partners in ensuring the financial well-being of families.

But what about the child's right to have equal access to both parents?

Isn't the time a mother or father can spend with a child just as important as the money they can spend? To a child, the time that each parent can offer emotional support is as significant as the economic support.

National Family Day is Sept. 26. We need to be aware that noncustodial parents are still part of their child's family and the time they can spend with their kids is indispensable.

Perhaps Vernon County should dedicate September as Parental Involvement Awareness Month.

Don Mathis

San Antonio