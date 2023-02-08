It seems La Crosse County and Vernon County are intent on spending thousands of dollars to put a question on the ballot that is useless.

Both counties have taken the abortion law and instead of phrasing it as it is in current law have added to it to make it political. They have made it a "leading question" to get an outcome that they want.

It will read: Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the states 1849 abortion ban that provides no exception in cases of rape or incest, nor to protect the health of the mother.

To keep it from being a leading question on the ballot and written as current law: Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state’s 1849 abortion ban that makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it is done to save the mothers life.

Let’s not make the costly referendum political to serve a predetermined agenda.

Don Pestel

Onalaska