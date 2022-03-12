Don Stapleton: Candidates should debate issues, let voters decide

As an independent voter I am appalled by the two political mail pieces received from candidate Hubert Hoffman. They are disgusting on their merit and undeserving of the good people of Onalaska. They are nothing more than hit jobs on Monica Kruse and Joella Striebel, politics at its worst.

If Hubie wants to be elected, he should tell us what he would do; not attack his opponents. He was on the board from 2014 to 2016, tell us what you accomplished during your previous term?

The mail pieces are paid for by the Republican Party of La Crosse County. Let me put this out there; Hubert and Billy Feehan (chair of the party and Our Alternate Elector?) better stick to their own mental weight class when it comes to articulation, knowledge of the issues and common sense. They would be out of their league in a debate with Monica Kruse.

The residents of Onalaska deserve better than this type of campaign. Present your ideas, facts and vision in a concise and truthful way and let the voters decide.

Don Stapleton

Onalaska

